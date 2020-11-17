Glenn E. Horn

On May 14, 1950, he was united in marriage to Betty Reddick, to this union five children were born: Jenny, Grant, Suzann, Jerry and Gale. The couple made their home in Lexington where Glenn was employed at Tenneco Monroe in Cozad and also worked at New Holland in Lexington. In 1985, Glenn started working for the Lexington Public Schools. He found his calling as a bus driver and always looked forward to interacting with the students.

Glenn and Betty were devoted members of the Lexington Evangelical Free Church. Glenn served as Vice Chairman at the church, a deacon and the church repairman. He was also a former member of the JayCees in Lexington.

Glenn enjoyed tinkering on small engines, playing pool with his buddies at the Grand Generation Center, and listening to Nebraska and UNK football games. Glenn was also very good at pitching horseshoes.