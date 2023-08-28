Glenda Kay Debban, 81, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at home with her loving family by her side.

She was born on September 7, 1941, in Cozad, Nebraska, to William D. and Doris Ora (Peden) Armagost. She graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1960. In 1960, she moved to Lexington. On October 15, 1960, Glenda was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kermit Debban, in Cozad, Nebraska. Three wonderful daughters were blessed to this union: Brenda, DeeDee, and Kandee. The family later moved to Kearney in 2016.

Glenda's career journey was filled with diverse experiences that showcased her determination and versatility. She dedicated her time to various roles, starting in the meat department of grocery stores. She then began working the graveyard shift at Monroe's for many years. Her meticulous attention to detail led her to excel in bookkeeping for companies like Gunderson's, Bicentennial, and Cornland Beef before caring for little ones as a devoted babysitter.

She had a nurturing spirit that overflowed into her community as she selflessly taught Sunday school to instill faith in young hearts. Dancing also brought sheer joy to Glenda's life. She found solace in tending to her vibrant flower garden - a reflection of her own radiance. She possessed incredible craft skills and could bring any idea to life through crochet and various crafts. Her vast doll collection stood as a testament to both creativity and nostalgia.

Family was everything to Glenda, particularly spending cherished moments alongside her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Their laughter echoed through the air as they created everlasting memories. Glenda's unconditional love also extended to her loyal companion, Kaden, who filled her days with warmth and companionship. Glenda's life was filled with passion, love, and unwavering devotion to the people and activities that brought her immense joy. Any occasion to host her beloved family brought her extreme joy. She showed her love by cooking and baking. In matters of faith, Glenda found solace in the embrace of her church community. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington before transitioning to Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Her unwavering belief in a higher power carried her through life's challenges and allowed her to find strength even during the darkest moments. A belief that she instilled in her children that to this day sustains them through their grief.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of almost 63 years, Kermit Debban, of Kearney; her favorite daughters, Brenda (Tracy) Wolf of Lexington, DeeDee Debban of Kearney, and Kandee Nourse of Greeley, Colorado; beloved pup, Kaden; brothers, Delmar Armagost of Cozad, Jerry (Cherie) Armagost of Cozad, and William D. (Doris) Armagost of Lexington; grandchildren, Amanda (Ryan) Koch of Seward, Nebraska, Abby (Joshua) Johnson of Kearney, Brody Jackson of Greeley, Colorado, and Logan Jackson and his fiancée, Amalia Foy, of Asheville, North Carolina, great-grandchildren, Lavinia, Tyler, Ezra, Elias and Baby Girl Johnson due in October; as well as numerous cherished and beloved nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Marvin and Elsie Debban; her brother, Dennis Armagost; sisters, Pamela Armagost and Darla Dunn; sister-in-law, Sharon Armagost and son-in-law, Eric Nourse.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, with family receiving guests from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney, Nebraska with Pastor Tim Barone, officiating. The family is requesting all guests dress in casual attire.

Burial will be held at the Kearney City Cemetery in Kearney, Nebraska.

Memorials are kindly suggested to Tabitha House Hospice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.