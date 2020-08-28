Glenda Kay (Brecks) Martin, 77, of Lexington, passed away Saturday morning August 22, 2020. She fought cancer and other health issues until the last. Her last stand was at Good Samaritan in Kearney where, after a sudden turn, she held on until her husband, the love of her life, gently took her hand and said, “It’s ok, I’m here now.”
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Reverend Anne Gahn officiating. The service will be live streamed via the First United Methodist Church Website. For the health and safety of others social distancing and face masks are required for those attending the funeral.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Glenda was born in Cozad on October 14, 1942 to Sophie Anke (Ostendorf) Brecks and William Franklin Earl Brecks. She was the fourth of their six children. Her mother passed when Glenda was 9 and after some years her father married Wanda (Allen) Deeds, adding three more siblings to Glenda’s family.
Glenda received her education in Lexington where she met her lifelong partner and husband Robert “Bob” Grant Martin. The two were united in marriage at the First United Methodist Church of Lexington on December 22, 1960. This blessed union produced five children, Shelley, Sheila, Natalie, Robert, and Cassandra. The branches of this family tree have reached across this country, but the roots have stayed strong and planted in Lexington.
Glenda was involved in numerous organizations, LVFDA, Eastern Star, Soroptimist, Mrs. Jaycees, Hospital Auxiliary, PEO, just to name a few. She was also active in many Bridge clubs and a substitute for other clubs as needed. She was a Den Mother for a Cub Scout troop or helping with the Girl Scouts. She was member at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington for 59 years where she joined many committees, taught Sunday school, and provided many salads and creative desserts for a multitude of church functions.
Glenda was always busy doing something and on the go. She started working as a bookkeeper at the family business, Martin Electric Co., in 1967. Then in the late 80’s she became the local distributor of the World-Herald. She also took courses to become a real estate agent, as well as studying to sell insurance and investments. Glenda did all this while raising five very involved and active kids.
Glenda’s family was very important to her. She made sure her kids, grandkids, and great-grand kids got a call on their birthday and whomever was in the house at the time were enlisted to sing along. She reached out often to extended family checking on how they were doing and get an update. She was definitely the family glue.
Glenda is preceded in death by her mother, father, and step-mother; her mother in-law Alice (Neff) Martin and father-in-law Grant Martin; her sisters Alice (Brecks) Dorsey, Ethel (Brecks) Fox and Baby Brecks; half-sister Cynthia (Brecks) Acton; step-brother Larry Deeds; her brother in-laws Jim Hofferber and Alfred Fagot; sister in-laws Bonnie (Bud) Brecks, Myong (James) Brecks, Phyllis (Martin) Fagot, and Virginia (Martin) Alfredson; and son in-law Martin L. Haith.
Glenda is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Martin; her brothers Earl “Bud” Brecks of Lexington and James Brecks of O’Fallon, IL; step sister Rosemary (Deeds) Hofferber of Kearney; her children Shelley Haith of Brock, Sheila Martin of Chaska, MN, Natalie (George) Stockinger of Putnam Valley, NY, Rob (Heather) Martin of Belle Plaine, MN, Cassandra “Cassie” (Peter) Green of Cozad; 14 grand kids, Crystal Sherman Ervin of Nebraska City, Steven Sherman and Arlene Haith of Brock, Daniel Dorsher and Breck Dorsher of Chaska, MN, Alice (Ken) Medla of Patterson, NY, Natalia Stockinger and Rachel Stockinger of Putnam Valley, NY, Katy Martin, Curtis Martin, and Shay Martin of Belle Plaine, MN, Robert Green, Erin Green, and Michael Green of Cozad; and five great-granddaughters Madison, Kayden, Hailie, Ashlee, and Rhiley; as well as a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, greats and great-greats. Her family tree is truly blessed with big, broad branches and strong, deep roots.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Lexington Volunteer Fire Department, First United Methodist Church (Music Dept), and Lexington Community Foundation (LACC).
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
