Glen Bowers, Jr.

Glen F. Bowers, Jr., 89, of Elwood, , formerly of Johnson Lake died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at the Elwood Care Center.
Glen was born Oct. 24, 1930, at Burwell, to Glen Floyd and Viola Belle (Hood) Bowers, Sr. He attended school in Burwell and Pine River, Minn. Following his eighth grade school year his father became ill and he started working various jobs to help the family.
Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at LexChristian Church in Lexington with Pastor James Morton, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at 2:00 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1951 and was stationed in Germany. Glen was honorably discharged Nov. 7, 1953.
Glen was united in marriage to Peggy Archer on Oct. 1, 1954 in Sioux Falls, S. D. Five daughters were blessed to this union, Theresa, Cheryl, Janet Jo, Janine and Peggy. They made their home in Grand Island where Glen worked for Johnson Cashway Lumber. He started as a truck driver and worked his way up to manager. In 1981, Glen and Peggy managed a KOA Campground in Gothenburg, for seven years, before returning to Grand Island in 1987 where he was again employed by Johnson Cashway Lumber where he put a total of 44 years working for the company. In 1992 the couple moved to Johnson Lake in the summer and wintered in Black Canyon City, Ariz. Peggy preceded him in death on April 17, 2010. Glen had resided at the Elwood Care Center since 2014.
Glen was a member of the American Legion. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting with his wife, Peggy and just living at the lake. He loved travelling and socializing with his buddies and he never met a stranger.
Survivors include his daughters, Theresa (Neal) Feldman of North Platte, Cheryl (Calvin) Richardson of Lexington, Janet Jo Weber of Grand Island, Janine (Jerry) Petracek of Lincoln and Peggy (Bryan) Wright of Canton, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother-in-law, Larry (Diane) Archer; sisters-in-law, Virginia Zlomke of Grand Island and Kathryn Hansen of Grand Island; Laura Jackson of Hastings and Agnes Archer of Hastings; also surviving are nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Peggy; granddaughter, Savannah Stearns; sisters, Mabel (Bob) LaVerde and Joyce (Robert) Brown; step-brothers, Milton (Ruby) Percell and Donald (Etta) Percell.
Memorials are suggested to the Johnson Lake EMS or Elwood Care Center , Vic & Swede Career Advancement Scholarship Fund for financial aid in furthering education.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
