Gerald “Jerry” Rich, 76, of Lexington, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Anne Gahn, officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
He was born to Philip William Rich and Doretha Mae (Peters) Rich on Nov. 24, 1943. He attended various schools in his childhood, then finished in Taylor, at Loup County High School.
In 1964, Jerry married Sharon “Shari” Garner. To this union, three children were born: Pamela, Dave and Kristine.
He attended Body and Fender School in Omaha, then worked hauling gravel, and worked at Rockwell Mfg. He then drove truck for a while and started his own business doing plumbing, heating and construction. In 1990, Jerry bought Rich Mobile Home Courts and went into the rental business. He was still active in this business at the time of his death.
Jerry enjoyed different sports, fishing, S.C.U.B.A. diving, camping, boating and skiing in his younger days. He held the state spearfish record for channel catfish for a long time. While he seemed gruff at times, Jerry really was a caring man who loved his family.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Shari Rich of Lexington; children, Pam (Doyle) Daake of Smithfield and David Rich (Samantha Rasmussen) of Lexington; grandchildren, Kaylyn (Doyle) Davis of Goodyear, Ariz., Amanda Rich (Ian Wengler) of Kearney, Michael (Jessica) Daake of Phoenix, Ariz., Nicole Daake (Curtis Dobias) of Omaha, Cody Rich of Kearney; and great-grandchildren, Audree Davis and Marilyn Davis of Goodyear, Ariz., Brantley Wengler of Kearney, and Colt Dobias of Omaha; brothers, Dick (Paulette) Rich and Don Rich, all of Kearney; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Patricia Wilcox; brother, Paul Rich; and infant daughter, Kristine Rich.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
