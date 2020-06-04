Gerald A. Puryear, 56 of rural Cozad, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer.
The family has granted Gerald’s wishes to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the family home in rural Cozad.
Gerald was born April 4, 1964, in Savannah, Georgia to Joseph Raeburn and Betty LaRae (Jenkins) Puryear. On Feb. 7, 1983 he enlisted in the United States Air Force, he would later be honorably discharged. Gerald was united in marriage in 1986 and to this union a daughter, Kelly Jo, two sons, Gerald, Jr. and Jeremy L'Amour were born. Gerald Jr. would precede him in death in 1990. The couple would later divorce. Gerald again married in 1999, and they also later divorced. On Jul. 4, 2016 he was united in marriage to Rhonda Harris in Hot Springs, North Carolina. The couple moved from Texas to Cozad in 2018. Gerald worked in many places, including a tomato growing operation in Hot Springs, NC, a tobacco plant, a carnival and then settled on a career as an electrician helper with Walker Engineering and JMEG. He then worked his way up to doing electrical design work while at JMEG. He helped on projects including, The W Hotel in Dallas, Dallas-Love Field Airport, American Airlines and Toyota North America Headquarters plus many more. He was working on the new Texas Ranger Baseball Stadium until his health forced him to retire. Gerald was a huge NASCAR fan and collected many NASCAR items. He enjoyed spending time with his large family.
Left to mourn his passing are his stepfather, William Slack, Jr. of Brady, his wife, Rhonda of Cozad, one son, Jeremy and wife Adina Puryear of Farmers Branch, Texas, step-sons, Jake Gilland of North Platte, and Gary White of Texas, daughter, Kelly Jo and husband Josiah Lacy of Gothenburg, step-daughters: Lori and husband Chris Berglund of North Platte, Christy White and Misty Eaves of Texas, and Lisa White of Ohio, a sister, Doris, two brothers: Joseph “Jay” and wife Maria of Hanahan, South Carolina, Gary and wife Jami Roeder of North Platte. Twenty-two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and two more great-grandchildren on the way. Numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Grandparents; Gerald and Bethel Shadduck and Herman and wife Effie Puryear, his son, Gerald Jr., and two brothers: Ray Eldridge and Chuck Eldridge.
Memorials are suggested to the family to help with medical and funeral expenses or to the donor's choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.