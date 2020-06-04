Gerald A. Puryear

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS JEWELL MITCHELL OSBORNE PHILLIPS ROOKS SMITH IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEBRASKA GREELEY HOWARD MERRICK NANCE SHERMAN VALLEY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA POLK YORK IN SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA ADAMS BUFFALO CLAY DAWSON FILLMORE FRANKLIN FURNAS GOSPER HALL HAMILTON HARLAN KEARNEY NUCKOLLS PHELPS THAYER WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARAPAHOE, AURORA, BEAVER CITY, BELLAIRE, BELOIT, BLADEN, BLUE HILL, BOSTWICK, BURR OAK, CAMBRIDGE, CAMPBELL, CENTRAL CITY, CLAY CENTER, CODELL, COZAD, DESHLER, DOWNS, EDGAR, ELWOOD, EXETER, FAIRFIELD, FAIRMONT, FRANKLIN, FULLERTON, GENEVA, GENOA, GOTHENBURG, GRAND ISLAND, GREELEY, HARVARD, HASTINGS, HEBRON, HILDRETH, HOLDREGE, HOLLINGER, INAVALE, IONIA, JEWELL, JOHNSON LAKE, KEARNEY, KENSINGTON, LEXINGTON, LITCHFIELD, LOUP CITY, MANKATO, MINDEN, NELSON, ORD, ORLEANS, OSBORNE, OSCEOLA, OXFORD, PHILLIPSBURG, PLAINVILLE, POLK, RED CLOUD, ROSEMONT, SCOTIA, SHELBY, SHERMAN RESERVOIR, SMITH CENTER, SPALDING, ST. LIBORY, STOCKTON, STROMSBURG, SUPERIOR, SUTTON, WILLOW ISLAND, WOLBACH, AND YORK.