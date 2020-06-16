George Rogers Crandall, 99 years of age, of Holdrege, formerly of rural Wilcox, died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Holdrege Memorial Homes in Holdrege. George was born on June 10, 1921, at his grandparent’s home in rural Phelps County, near Wilcox, the younger of two children, to Bert and Mae (Karschner) Crandall. He attended Wilcox Public School, and graduated with the class of 1938.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox; per CDC guidelines of 10 people in the facility at one time.
Following graduation, George attended Nebraska Wesleyan University. He met Ruby Wycoff at Wesleyan in 1939 and on November 2, 1940, they were united in marriage at the Methodist Parsonage in Sidney, Iowa. George transferred to Nebraska Ag-College his senior year and rented a farm West of Wilcox, where the couple later moved. This union was blessed with four children: Georgene, Robert, Richard and James.
In 1945, during WWII, George was reclassified 1A & rode the train to Denver with other prospective recruits for a physical. After being rejected due to a heart murmur, George moved his family to Lexington to be near his father-in-law, a doctor. While there, he worked for the Nebraska Extension Service overseeing workers and farmed sugar beets on both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad near Lexington, Nebraska. After two years the family moved back to Wilcox and he resumed farming. He was the Weed Supervisor for Phelps County, and was appointed adjuster for the Federal Crop Insurance Corporation Program. George also worked for the ASCS Program. In the 1960s, George began working for the First National Bank in Wilcox.
In September 2009, following an illness, Ruby moved to Northridge Assisted Living in Kearney, while George remained on the farm. On November 2, 2011, the couple celebrated their 71st Wedding Anniversary. On May 30, 2012, Ruby preceded George in death.
George enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family, genealogy, and carpentry. He enjoyed different building projects including: a home for his family at Lexington, miscellaneous projects on the farm, and helping build cabins at Johnson Lake. In 1993, the family received the Aksarben Pioneer Farm Award.
He was a member of the Wilcox United Methodist Church, the Wilcox Lions Club, and the Grange Association, which met at Sacramento; and was active with Farm Bureau and the Boy Scouts, as Scout Master.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Ruby Crandall; a granddaughter, Lori (Smidt) Webster; and sister, Mary Pauline Brueggeman, and her husbands, Morley Braye and John Brueggeman.
George leaves to cherish his memory: his four children: a daughter: Georgene Smidt and her husband, Dale of Wood River, Nebraska; and three sons: Bob Crandall of rural Overton, Dick Crandall and his wife, Lani of Alpine, California; and Jim Crandall and his wife, Leslie of rural Holdrege; seven grandchildren: Brent Crandall and his wife, Becky of Overton; Andi McLey and her husband, Craig of Hastings, Nebraska; Teresa Smidt of Virginia; Stephanie Seng and her husband, Chris of Fort Collins, Colorado; Alisa Williams and her husband, Cameron of Alpine, California; Darcy Boyer and her husband, Chad of Omaha, Nebraska; and Julie Boyle and her husband, Logan of Correctionville, Iowa; grandson-in-law, Kyle Webster of Chicago, Illinois; 22 great-grandchildren, including newest great-grandson, Gentry George Boyle; one great-great-granddaughter, Scarlett Crandall;exchange grandson, Christophe Briquet of Clarafond-Archine, France along with many extended family and friends.
Graveside Services and Interment for George R. Crandall will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wilcox Cemetery at Wilcox, Nebraska with Chaplain Kathy Doiel officiating. The graveside service for George will be live-streamed at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Crandall family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend George’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
A memorial has been established in George’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Wilcox United Methodist Church or the Wilcox Community Foundation.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.