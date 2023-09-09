George “Art” Sheldon, 86, of Kearney, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society – St. John’s in Kearney.

Art was born on May 16, 1937, in Lisco, Nebraska to Arthur and Nora (Wood) Sheldon. In 1944, at the age of 7, the family to moved to Overton, Nebraska, where he attended public schools and graduated from Overton High School with the class of 1956.

Art was united in marriage to the love of his life, Marilynn Reed on May 25, 1958 in Lexington. Four children were blessed to this union: Deb, Rick, Dan and Dave. The family made their home in Lexington where Art began a long career, over forty years as a massage therapist. Art and Marilyn moved to Kearney in 2019.

Art enjoyed doing mechanical work on his cars and tinkering in the garage. He liked watching old westerns, especially Gunsmoke and Rawhide. Art and Marilyn also enjoyed traveling and he always looked forward to making a trip to Branson.

He was always busy learning new things, being a jokester and enjoyed visiting with people. He loved his job and was very giving and would help others in any way he could.

Survivors include his wife, Marilynn of Kearney; his children, Deb (Bryan) Brummet of Rapid City, South Dakota, Rick (Kim) Sheldon of Kearney, Dan (Terri) Sheldon of Kearney and Dave (Kim) Sheldon of Lexington; grandchildren, Amy (Adrian) Padilla, Aaron Brummet, Brandon Sheldon, Nichole Sheldon, Jeremy (Alisha) Sheldon, Nate (Emily) Sheldon, and Justin (Salene) Sheldon; step-grandchildren, Justen and Shania Gutierrez, Kayla (Taylor) Killion, Cody Moran; great-grandchildren, Aidan, Vincent, and Miranda Padilla, Tony Brummet, Jaxon, Oakley, Dekker Sheldon and Julianne Sheldon; step-great-grandchildren, Karson, Emerson and Thadyn Killion and Blakely Gutierrez.

Besides his parents, Art was preceded in death by his brother, John; two infant sisters, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

Family request casual attire for the Funeral Service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 7, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the Tabitha House Hospice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com