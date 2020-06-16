Gene Roy Doughty

Gene R. Doughty, age 97, of Lexington passed away of Friday June 12, 2020. Gene was born March 20, 1923.
Preceded in death by wife Nila J. Doughty; children; Susan Johansen; Thomas (Dixie) Doughty.
Funeral will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 2:00PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. www.lincolhfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Gene Doughty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.