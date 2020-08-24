Gary P. Remmenga of Elwood passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bryan Medical
Center in Lincoln at the age of 70.
Gary's wishes were to be cremated. Graveside memorial service with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at ElwoodCemetery with Pastor Michael Wolff officiating.
Gary was born August 7, 1950 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to George and Anna Theresa (Lampman) Remmenga. The family moved to Elwood when Gary was 12 years old. On August 23, 1973, Gary married Janice Marie Brown. Their union was blessed with two children, Joe and Nick. Gary worked with his brothers Harold, Larry and Mike building houses in and around Elwood. He also worked at Sperry New Holland in Lexington, Remmenga Drilling and retired from BD in Holdrege. Gary entered the US Army in 1968 and served two tours in Vietnam with the 25th Infantry Field Artillery. Gary enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons, Joe and Nick, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Clarence Remmenga and Ralph Remmenga; and sisters, Patricia Borth, Roberta VonLoh and Micki Wackett. Survivors include his sons, Joe and wife Andrea of Lincoln and Nick of Elwood; grandchildren, Levi and Sandra; brothers, Harold of Iowa, Larry and wife Betty of KS and Mike and wife Starla of Elwood; sister, Janet Klawitter of Wisc.; special friend, Phyllis Dunlop of Elwood and her daughter, Elizabeth Lifkin of Colo., and her children Josh and Maddie; and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfunerslhome.com.
Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
