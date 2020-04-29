Gary L. Smith

Gary Lee Smith, 68 of Gothenburg died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.
Graveside services with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hewitt Cemetery north of Lexington with Pastor Daniel Sauer, officiating.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the graveside service at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to the limitation of 10 or less at public gatherings.
Gary was born Aug. 28, 1951 in Lexington to Vernon and Luella (Becker) Smith. Gary attended school in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1970. After graduation he enlisted in the United State Army and served his country from 1971 until 1976. When in the service he was united in marriage to Kim Sun Kim and two daughters were born to this union, Cinda and Mikki. The couple would later divorce.
Gary lived in Grand Island, Lexington and then moved to Gothenburg where he was employed by Frito Lay until his retirement.
Gary enjoyed playing pool in a pool league, spending time on his computer and meeting his friends for a soda at the bar.
Gary is survived by his daughter, Mikki and husband Clint Wright of Bellevue, four grandchildren, Brett, Nathan, Alyssa and Austen and one sister, Karen and husband Bob McNeff of Palmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Cinda.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.