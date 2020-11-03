G. Ruth Frager of Bellevue, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after 101 years in her mortal body.

It was Ruth's wishes her body is cremated and that no service be held.

Ruth was born Sept. 27, 1919, at Waterville, Kan., to William and Mary Isabelle (Argenbright) Simnitt. Ruth was united in marriage to John W. Frager on Jan. 17, 1942, at Washington, Kan.

After the War, Ruth and Johnny made a home and raised their daughter in Ogallala, Nebraska. Throughout her long and happy life, Ruth was known by everyone for her quick-wit, hard work, and expectation of excellence. She worked as an egg-candler and housekeeper but spent most of her time visiting with friends and family, regaling them with stories and jokes, while also being a great listener. In her spare time, she loved gardening and canning her yield, playing cards, watching baseball, and worshipping God. Her favorite verse was Psalm 23.

She moved from Ogallala to Lexington in Sept. 2001, and also moved from there to Bellevue, Nebraska in July 2017, to continue to be near her daughter who she treasured above all.