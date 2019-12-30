Hastings resident G. Lee Beck, 74, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln, as a result of complications from heart surgery.
Services with Masonic memorial tribute are 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Tamara Holtz officiating. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Thursday with family present at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
Lee was born July 13, 1945, in Lexington, to Grant and Doris (Holthus) Beck. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1963 and briefly attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Lee served in the Nebraska National Guard completing his service as a Second Lieutenant. On April 6, 1968, Lee married Ruby Lahm, also of Lexington, raising their children, Shelly and Kevin, before their divorce in 1996. As a resident of Lexington, Lee worked as a custom farmer. He later moved to Hiawatha, Kan., where he was employed at a steel fabrication company in Sabetha, Kan. In 1990, the family moved to Hastings, NE and Lee worked briefly at Pick’s Pack Haulers. Lee spent the last 23 years of his life in a loving relationship with Carolyn Kitten. From the mid-1980s until the time of his death Lee was the owner/operator of Beck Trucking.
Lee enjoyed a good laugh, even (or perhaps especially) if it meant good-naturedly antagonizing of others. He loved a knee slapper, a funny pun, or a good practical joke. If one wasn’t careful around Lee, they may find a melting ice cube in their pocket, a rock in their shoe, their tailgate unlatched, or worse. Lee was a 32nd Degree Mason, Thistle Lodge #61 in Lexington, Hastings Valley Scottish Rite, and Tehama Shriners.
Lee Beck is survived by his companion, Carolyn Kitten of Hastings; children, Shelly (Dustin) Everitt of Fremont and Kevin (Kammi) Beck of Parker, Colo.; sisters, Roxie (Gary) Jasper of Columbus, and Marcia (Drew) Lepinski of Lincoln; grandchildren, Taylor Suhr, Austin and Maddie Everitt, Emily, Ian, and Eli Beck; nieces and nephews, Gary (Jennifer) Higbee, Becky and Will Lepinski. Lee is fondly remembered by Carolyn’s family, which includes her five children and their wonderful families.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, Grant and Doris; grandparents; and various aunts and uncles.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.