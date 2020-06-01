Fred Rios, 55 of Fort Collins, Colo., passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home shortly after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Lexington.
Fred was born Sept. 29th, 1964 in Ord to Julian L. Rios Sr. and Consuelo E. (Escobar) Rios. He attended and graduated from Lexington High in 1983. He furthered his education by attending Denver Art Institute of Colorado where he earned his associates in Video, Audio, and Engineering.
Fred was a “Deadhead” and followed the Grateful Dead from 1985-1995.
While attending a Phish concert in 2001 he asked this woman next to him to move because he couldn’t see over her. This woman, Michelle, became the love of his life and true soul mate.
Fred enjoyed playing guitar, singing and trying to teach Michelle how to play.
He loved to garden and had quite the green thumb.
He is survived by his loving wife of 18 years. Michelle Rios of Fort Collins, Colo. and his furbaby Jonesy.
He is also survived by six brothers, Paul (Maryann) Rios of Prague, Raymond (Adella) Rios of Wahoo, Joe (Herminia) Rios of Kearney, Jesse (Karla) Rios of Gothenburg, Julian Rios Jr. of Fremont, and Gabriel Rios of Kearney; seven sisters Janie Alvarado of Kenosha, Wis., Herlinda Reyes, of Fort Collins, Colo., Guadalupe (Don) Jones; of West Palm Beach, Fla., Irene (Richard) Kacprzicki of Pensacola, Fla., Mercedes (Refugio) Bueno of Lexington, Margarita (Larry) Cain of Texarkana, Texas, and Maria Rios of Lexington.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Julian L. and Consuelo E. Rios; niece/nephews Robbie, Douglas, Damon, Zachary, Carol, Julian Paul and Matthew. And his fur babies; Casey Jones, and Sierra.
