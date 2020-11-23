Evelyn May Weaver

Evelyn enjoyed living on the farm with her family and loved to cook for them. She collected many cookbooks over the years and went through them always looking for something new to try. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren whenever she could. During the last few years she loved watching the birds on her feeders outside her window.

Survivors include her daughter, Gayleen (Roger) Potter of Lincoln; son- in- law, Eldon (Carol) Gnuse of Lincoln; her sister, Colleen Korn of Nampa, Idaho; her brother, George Bauer of Medford, Oregon; brother- in- law, Verlyn (Ellen) Eby of Overton; sister -in-law, Norma Eby of Overton; sister- in-law, Sue Keller of Lexington; she also leaves behind seven grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gaylord Eby and husband, Don Weaver; daughters, Gloria Gnuse and Gayla Eby; a grandson, Troy Gnuse and granddaughter, Katie Grant.

Memorials funds will be given to the Overton Cemetery improvement project.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.