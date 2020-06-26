Eugene Walter Urbom, 95 years of age, of Overton, Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center in Lexington, Nebraska. Eugene was born on February 22, 1925 at Atlanta, Nebraska, the youngest of five children born to Adolf Walter and Ethel Bell (Johnston) Urbom. He received his primary education from Graft Rural School and then Mascot Public Schools in Mascot, Nebraska until the 10th grade. Eugene then attended Huntley High School, and graduated with the class of 1943.
Following his education, Eugene enlisted into the United States Army in October of 1948 and served until his honorable discharge in December of 1949, serving during Peacetime. He then served in the Army National Guard until 1961.
On February 4, 1951, Eugene was united in marriage to Mildred Grace Newton at Axtell, Nebraska and to this union four children were born: Louis, Yvonne, Brian and Audrey. Throughout the years, the family made their home in Holdrege, and Cozad, where Eugene worked as: a mechanic, a sales representative, and then the store manager at Big A (American Parts Company) in Red Cloud, Nebraska and Lexington. The couple then settled and enjoyed retirement in Overton. During their retirement years, they enjoyed road trips to photograph each United Methodist Church in the conference. In 2018, he was preceded in death by Mildred.
Eugene was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington. He enjoyed the outdoors and took great pride in his garden, especially his tomato plants.
Besides his wife and his parents; he was preceded in death by: his brother, James Urbom and his wife, Elaine; three sisters: Arlene Wehland and her husband, Roy; Blanche Renken and her husband, Hilbert; and Faye Peterson and her husband, Willard; two brothers-in-law: Frank Schultz and his wife, Nova; and Bob Newton and his wife, Cecilia; three sisters-in-law: Mary Harvey and her husband, Bill; and Catherine Cornell and her husband, Lee; step-sister-in-law, Madge Johnson and her husband, Burdette; and two step-brothers-in-law, Roy Jackson and his wife, Violet; and Elgin Jackson and his wife, Arlene.
Eugene leaves to celebrate his life; his four children: Louis Urbom of Overton; Yvonne Tuton and her husband, David of Hope Mills, North Carolina; Brian Urbom and his wife, Carole of Grand Island, Nebraska; and Audrey Riebschlager and her husband, Ben of Overton; five grandsons: Cory, Christopher, and Kevin Tuton; Andrew Urbom; and Wyatt Riebschlager; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The family is honoring his wish for cremation.
A memorial has been established in Eugene’s honor, and kindly suggested to the First United Methodist Churches of Lexington and Overton.
Memorial Book Signing for Eugene W. Urbom will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services and Gatherings will be followed. The Urbom family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Eugene’s Memorial Book Signing, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
