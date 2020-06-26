Eugene F. "Blue" Decker, 70 of Grand Island formerly of Lexington passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his home in Grand Island.
Eugene was born August 31, 1949 in rural Lone Rock, Iowa to Clinton and Stella Lucille (Gordon) Decker.
Gene attended schools in Algona, Iowa and graduated high school in 1968 at Lu Verne, Iowa. He began work for IBP in 1968 on their construction crew in Dakota City, Nebraska. Gene enlisted in the United States Army reserves in 1969 and served seven years earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Gene was united in marriage to Susan Marie Gamble on September 26, 1970, the couple would have celebrated their fifty year anniversary this September. To this union one son, Chris was born.
Gene retired in April of 2015 at the Lexington, Nebraska Tyson Beef Plant. He then worked for the City Of Lexington mowing the cemeteries. On June 1, 2017 the couple moved to Grand Island to be closer to their son Chris and daughter-in-law April. After moving to Grand Island Gene mowed parks and the hike and bike trail for one year.
Gene enjoyed bowling, golf and hunting trips with his son, Chris. The family enjoyed a trip to northern Canada to hunt bear and fish in 2018. Gene was a longtime fan of the Chicago Cubs. Gene also had the opportunity to work with his son, Chris on Gene’s 1963 Impala. He loved spending time with his family and playing with the granddogs.
Survivors include; Gene’s wife Susan of Grand Island, son Christopher and wife April of Grand Island, brothers-in-law: Don and wife Cheryl Gamble of Sioux City, Iowa, Bruce and wife Lori Gamble of Spirit Lake, Iowa and Scott and wife Diane Gamble of Delano, Minnesota, sister-in-law, Donna Decker of Houston, Texas, eight nephews, three nieces, six great nephews, four great nieces and his granddog, Bear.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: LeRoy and Wayne, sister; Lucille Fox, nephews: Lon Fox, Jerry Rieck, Gene’s father and mother-in-law Del and Helen Gamble, sister-in-law Barbara Brown and a granddog, Daisy.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rob Kuefner, officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
There will be a book signing from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
Inurnment with military honors will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City, Iowa at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Bill Davis, officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Lexington Men’s Bowling Association.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
