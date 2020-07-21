Ella Marie Lawson, 92 of Lincoln, formerly of Lexington passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Sumner Place in Lincoln.
Visitation will be held Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at Reynolds-love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor John Shields and Pastor Chuck Lawson, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Ella was born November 29, 1927 in Eddyville, Nebraska to Miner F. and Albia R. (Sullivan) Hagan.
She graduated from Eddyville High School with the class of 1945 and then attended Kearney State College. After college she taught country school in Eddyville until starting a family.
Ella was united in marriage to Clifford Lawson on June 13, 1948 in Eddyville. To this union five children were born: Chuck, Pat, Jan, Bradley and Lori.
Ella worked inside the home while her children were young, raising them and babysitting for friends. After the passing of her husband, Ella worked for Lexington Public Schools until her retirement. It was here where her cooking and baking skills shined, as her cinnamon rolls and “Runza” sandwiches were famous. She continued to cook and bake for her family and friends after her retirement in 1989. Ella’s banana bread, carrot cake and angel food cake were perfection.
Ella was a member of the Lexington Berean Church and later attended Parkview Baptist Church in Lexington.
She loved babysitting, reading, attending her family’s sporting events and concerts, getting lunch or coffee with her friends and watching college and professional football. Most of all, Ella loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. When most people would downsize their house, in Ella’s retirement she instead bought a bigger home so her children and grandchildren would always have a place to stay and gather.
Survivors include her son, Chuck and wife Brenda of Kansas City; three daughters, Pat and husband Bruce Lahm of Lincoln, Jan and husband Jim Campbell of Bertrand and Lori and husband Dana Medlin Of Hallsville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Joshua (Gina) Lawson, Jonathan Lawson, Brett (Nick) Ebert, Jeff Campbell, Jacob (Laura) Campbell, Mallory Medlin, Jack (Hanna) Medlin, Jared Medlin and Mitch Medlin; four great-grandchildren, Robert Campbell, Liam Lawson, Elizabeth Ebert and Addison Campbell; one brother, Arlan and wife Shirley Hagan of Oconto; one sister-in-law, Betty Hagan of Lincoln; she is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Ella is preceded in death by her husband, son, Bradley, her parents, and a brother, Lloyd.
Memorials are suggested to the Dawson County Relay For Life or Parkview Baptist Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.