Eleanor Jane (Lowenthal) Fasse

Eleanor and her twin brother, Alfred Jr., were born to Alfred and Gladys (Hedberg) Lowenthal on December 14, 1924 in New Haven, Conn. Her childhood was spent in East Haven, Conn., enjoying her passion for reading and playing on the beaches of Long Island Sound during the summer, a short trolley ride from her home. She graduated from East HavenHigh School in 1942 where she participated in track and volleyball. It was just prior to her junior year at New Haven Teachers College that she met her future husband at the wedding of her brother, Alfred, in Hays, Kansas, on Aug. 1, 1946. Following the wedding Ed Fasse took her back to the hotel and shook her hand “good night.” She then awakened her parents to tell them that “Ed Fasse is going to ask me to marry him.” Ed and Eleanor were joined in marriage at the Old Stone Congregational Church in East Haven, CT, on Dec. 28, 1946.