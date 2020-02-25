Edith M. Thinnes

Edith “Edee” M. (Appelt) Thinnes, 89, of Lexington, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the LexChristian Church in Lexington. There will be a private family service for the cremains.
Edee was born Edith May, on Dec.3, 1930, at Omaha, to John Q. and Myra (Krause) Adams.
In 1936, the family moved to the Ainsworth area by the Niobrara River. She attended a rural school and graduated from Ainsworth High School in 1948.
During the Blizzard of ’49, Jim Appelt walked nine miles into Ainsworth, after his car had become stuck in a snowdrift, to marry Edee on Jan. 4, 1949. They were blessed with three children, Mick, Cindy and Carol.
In 1961, they moved to the Cozad-Lexington area. Edee was an EMT on the Cozad Transfer Squad for 12 years and she worked as a teacher’s aide and janitor at District 16. In later years, she did volunteer work at church and as a mentor for the HOSTS program at Morton Elementary School.
On Sept. 4, 1993, Edee was united in marriage to Marvin Thinnes, and was privileged to add his son Gary, and daughter Sandy, and their families to her family.
Edee was a long-time member of the Lexington Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Michael (Susan) Appelt of Lexington, and step-son, Gary (Carol) Thinnes of Idaho Falls, Idaho; daughters, Cindy (Jon) Schultheiss of Johnson Lake, Carol (Barry) Bauer Cozad and step-daughter, Sandy (Dave) Kraegel of Lincoln; granddaughters, Shelly (David) Malcom of Roca, Mandy (Joel) Rourke of Waverly, Jill (Dan) Classen of Grand Island and step-granddaughter, Michelle Kraegel of Lincoln, grandson, Jared (Josie) Bauer of Lexington, step-grandsons, Scott Thinnes of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ben Thinnes of Aliso Viejo, Calif., Mark (Monica) Thinnes of Seattle, Wash, and Shawn (Angie) Kraegel of Omaha; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Edee was preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 1990, and her husband, Marvin in 2001; her grandson, David Appelt and step-granddaughter, Kristi Thinnes.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, are suggested to LexChristian Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
