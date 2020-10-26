Dorothy Lousie Heiden Fischer

Dorothy was passionate about always learning, and read the paper daily to keep up with current events. The things her family was interested in she was always quick to comment on what she had read about in the paper. She loved a challenge - and the thrill of adventure. It was not a matter of “thinking outside the box” - as for Dorothy, the box simply did not exist. She was never afraid to push the edge -and always did life on her own terms. She was a woman who knew who she was, and lived so that others did, too.

In 2008, Dorothy and Bud moved to Kearney to a home she had designed, and then named “Park Place”. The home was located across from Dryden Park, and she loved the location where she could watch the people at the park. Dorothy was passionate about fashion and manners - and dressed always with elegance and class. She entered and won the “Make it with Wool” contest and still was wearing the suit. She taught us to always use the good silver and the stemmed glasses. All the family knows how to set a table and where to place the fork. Known by so many as “the hat lady” for the beautiful hats she would create and wear. Dorothy loved creating beautiful centerpieces and items of decoration for her home - and it brought her joy to have friends and family notice her latest creations.