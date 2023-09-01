Dorothy Joan Woodside, 90, of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on April 12, 1933 in Duluth, Minnesota, to Charles and Marguerite (Lains) Olds. She graduated from Duluth Central High School with the class of 1951. She then moved on to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota where she received her bachelor’s degree in Christian Education and Psychology. In 1955, Dorothy moved to Lexington, Nebraska where she met the love of her life, Jimmy Woodside. The two were united in marriage on October 12, 1958, in Lexington.

Dorothy was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church; it was here that she found solace and purpose. She also served as the Director of Christian Education for four years. In this role, she displayed unwavering dedication to nurturing the spiritual growth of the congregation she cared so deeply about.

Throughout the years, she also served as an elder and a member of the Pastoral Nominating Committee, taught Sunday school and various Bible studies offering her time and talents selflessly.

She was also an active member of the Lexington Women’s Association and Martha Circle. Dorothy was also a proud member of PEO, a collective striving to provide educational opportunities for women. Her involvement in this organization showcased her commitment to empowering others and making a positive difference in society.

Dorothy also dedicated 20 years of service to the travel industry where she employed her expertise to create memorable experiences for countless individuals. Following this fulfilling chapter of her life, Dorothy transitioned into working in a tax office for four years. Her eye for detail and problem-solving skills were invaluable during this time.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Charles (Linda) Woodside of Kearney, Nebraska, David (Michelle) Woodside, of The Woodlands, Texas, Linda Barton of Kearney, and Barbara Hedrick of The Woodlands, TX; brother-in-law Karl Anuta of Boulder, Colorado; grandchildren, Jerrod(Kayla) Barton, Justin (Melissa) Barton, Kathryn (Aaron) Peterson, Alexander(Emily) Woodside, Owen Woodside, and Harry Woodside; as well as 4 great grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Woodside, sister, Barbara Anuta and son-in-law, J. Larry Hedrick.

There will be no visitation as the family is honoring Dorothy’s wish of cremation.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the 1st Presbyterian Church, or the Dawson County Historical Society.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com