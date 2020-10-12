Doris R. Saulsbury, age 88, of North Platte, died Oct. 9, 2020 at Linden Court. She was born March 10, 1932 in Clifton, Illinois to James and Susan Catherine (Elbert) Leggott.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 12-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.
Doris graduated from Elwood High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator in Lexington and was privy to many phone conversations. On May 23, 1953, she married Charles Edward Saulsbury at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. After Ed’s discharge from the military, they moved to North Platte in 1958. After having 4 children in 5 years, Doris returned to the workplace. Doris worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, then was a secretary for J.M. McDonalds store for several years. Doris later returned to the ASCS and retiring as a program technician. After retirement, she worked at Wal Mart for several years.
Doris was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, being on the funeral dinner committee for years, the FN Klinkers Reunion Camping Club, and Friday Nighters Club, also was a volunteer for RSVP.
Doris will be remembered as a wonderful mother, devoting her life to her family. She enjoyed spending time with her husband Ed, joining him in all of his adventures. She was always a constant fan at all of her family’s events.
Survivors include her four children, Michael (Pat) Saulsbury of Weimar, Texas, Patricia (Joe) Snyder of Perry, IA, Kevin (Cori) Saulsbury of Thorton, Colo., and Mary (Doug) Haney of North Platte; siblings, Alice Jean Dreher of Lexington, and Donald (Alice) Leggott of Kearney; four sister-in-laws, Jean McTygue of Kearney, Gerda Saulsbury of Lexington, Leigh Saulsbury of Colorado Springs, and Nadia Saulsbury of Washington; nine grandchildren, Mandy (Chris) Gibson of Groves, Texas, Nicholas (Kristy) Bryant of North Platte, Kyle (Sara) Baker of North Platte, Logan Baker of Omaha, Charles Hunter (Kim) Haney of North Platte, Miles Synder of Ames, Iowa, Angela Santiago of Grand Prairie, Texas, Sonny (Taylor) Sandoval of Thornton, and CJ Sandoval of Thornton, Colo., 10 great grandchildren, Morgan, Maura, Dylan, Grant, Abbi, Morgan, Gracelynn, Taylor, Gavin, and Parker; numerous other family members and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ed; an infant daughter Katherine; daughter in law, Jana Saulsbury; siblings, Evelyn Puls, Mary Eldora Synovec, Billy Leggott, James Leggott, Sherle Leggott, and Anna Mae Wade. A memorial has been established to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and online condolences can be left at www.adamsswanson.com, and the family will be gathering at 918 Cedarberry Road.
A Memorial Mass will take place in May 2021. Fort McPherson guidelines restrict attendance to 25 and masks are required. The graveside will be livestreamed on Adams & Swanson’s Facebook page. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
