Doris R. Saulsbury, age 88, of North Platte, died Oct. 9, 2020 at Linden Court. She was born March 10, 1932 in Clifton, Illinois to James and Susan Catherine (Elbert) Leggott.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 14, 2020 at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with the Rev. Josh Brown officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 from 12-8 p.m., with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home.

Doris graduated from Elwood High School in 1950. She worked as a telephone operator in Lexington and was privy to many phone conversations. On May 23, 1953, she married Charles Edward Saulsbury at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington. After Ed’s discharge from the military, they moved to North Platte in 1958. After having 4 children in 5 years, Doris returned to the workplace. Doris worked for the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Service, then was a secretary for J.M. McDonalds store for several years. Doris later returned to the ASCS and retiring as a program technician. After retirement, she worked at Wal Mart for several years.

Doris was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, being on the funeral dinner committee for years, the FN Klinkers Reunion Camping Club, and Friday Nighters Club, also was a volunteer for RSVP.