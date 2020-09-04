Doris Ellen (Kleint) Brown, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Elm Creek, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and Bill Ohlmann, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Doris Ellen Meints was born Nov. 20, 1926 on the family farm near Culbertson to Henry and Alice (Seed) Meints. She had a twin brother Donald Edwin. The twins were baptized in St Johns Lutheran Church in Culbertson on Jan. 2, 1927 and confirmed on June 2, 1940. She attended grade school at District 55 and graduated from Culbertson High School in 1943. After graduation she trained at the Telephone Company in Holdrege and then worked for the telephone Company in McCook.
She was united in marriage to Wilbur Kleint of Herndon, Kansas, where they farmed and also did some farming near Trenton. To this union five children were born: Audrey Ann, Dianna Rose, Marilyn Rae, Wilbur Bruce and Mary Ellen. The family was active in 4-H and the church.
In 1959, the family moved to Lexington where Wilbur managed Rancher Supply Lumber Yard. Doris worked at the Sale Barn then Wightman’s Shoe Store for twelve years. Wilbur and Doris joined Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington where Doris taught Sunday school and enjoyed many groups within the church. Wilbur passed away on May 23, 1968. On Jan. 29, 1972 she was united in marriage to Wilbur Brown of Miller. They made their home in Elm Creek where Wilbur was a rural mail carrier. She and Wilbur did carpet cleaning for many years. They joined the First Lutheran Church in Kearney were she was active in the church circle as well as the Mail Carriers Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary, Neighborhood Coffee Club, Card Club and the Senior Dance Club. They enjoyed traveling all over the fifty states and having their children and grandchildren near.
Doris is survived by her children, Audrey and husband John Strauss of Lexington, Marilyn and husband Lynn Hueftle of Lexington, Bruce and wife Sharon Kleint of Grand Island, Mary and husband Mark Balcom of Kearney, Ed Brown and wife Val Hall of Fort Collins, Colorado and Terry and wife Kay Brown of Holdrege; sixteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, sisters-in-laws, Charalotte Meints of Oberlin, Kansas, Lucille Grassmeyer of Lexington and Myra Meints of Lincoln.
Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husbands and daughter, Dianna Bluel; grandson, Andy Hall-Estland, twin brother Don, brothers, Vernon and Raymond and sisters-in-law, Doris Ruth Meints and Nadine Meints.
Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Fire Department or the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
