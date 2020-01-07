Doris Brown

Doris L. Brown, 85, of Tampa Fla., died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019.
A native of Lexington, she had resided in Tampa since 1978. Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, Jan.10, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church of Seffner. Inurnment will be in Sarasota National Cemetery.
Doris, is survived by her daughters, Ardithe Paetz, Valrico, Fla., Pamela May, Temple Terrace, Fla., Deanna Ackerman, Tampa, Fla., and son, Richard L. Brown Jr., Tampa, Fla.; sister, LaVaughn Brown, Kearney; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Please make donations in Doris L. Brown's name to The First United Methodist Church of Seffner, 1310 S. Kingsway Rd. SouthernFuneralCare.com
