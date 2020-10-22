Donnie J. Pool

Donnie Joe Pool, 62, of Overton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his home.
A visitation with a time of sharing with family and friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Burial will follow at Overton Cemetery at Overton.
Donnie Joe was born Jan. 16, 1958, at Kearney, Nebraska to Donnie and Delores (Warta) Pool. Donnie received his education from Overton Public Schools, graduating from Overton High School with the class of 1976. Following graduation, Donnie started working for System Buildings in Lexington. He then spent the next thirty plus years working for Overton Sand and Gravel.
Donnie was united in marriage to Cheryl Lynn Carlson on May 21, 1983 in Overton. The couple was blessed with one son, Christopher. They made their home south of Overton. Their marriage would later end in divorce.
He was very artistic and was a talented drawer. He never would admit it, but Donnie loved animals, especially his dogs, Missy and Diego. Donnie was an avid reader and faithful listener to KRVN. He had a dry sense of humor and loved his cold beer. In his younger years, he enjoyed nice cars.
Donnie Joe leaves to celebrate his life, his son, Christopher (Sharon) Pool of Lexington; step-daughter, Amanda (Nick) Haussler of Overton; grandchildren, Dylan, Isaac and Alyssa Pool, Desiree Haussler, Austin Haussler and Tyrelle Smiley; three brothers, Gene Pool of Sultan, Washington, Cliff (Shelly) Pool of Swisher, Iowa and Dale (Cyndi) Pool of New Hartford, Iowa; three sisters, Laura Reinick of Elwood, Cindy (Jason) Crockett of St. John, Kan., and Tammie (Paul) Reinick of Lincoln; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Tom Reinick.
A memorial has been established in Donnie Joe’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
