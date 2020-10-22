Donnie J. Pool

Donnie Joe Pool, 62, of Overton passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at his home.

A visitation with a time of sharing with family and friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 from 12 – 2 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Burial will follow at Overton Cemetery at Overton.

Donnie Joe was born Jan. 16, 1958, at Kearney, Nebraska to Donnie and Delores (Warta) Pool. Donnie received his education from Overton Public Schools, graduating from Overton High School with the class of 1976. Following graduation, Donnie started working for System Buildings in Lexington. He then spent the next thirty plus years working for Overton Sand and Gravel.

Donnie was united in marriage to Cheryl Lynn Carlson on May 21, 1983 in Overton. The couple was blessed with one son, Christopher. They made their home south of Overton. Their marriage would later end in divorce.