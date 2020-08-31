Donald Louis Ward was born in Lexington to Cecil and Anna Ward on April 19,1934. He passed away at home in Westminster, Colo., surrounded by his family on August 22, 2020.
Visitation is on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado.
Funeral Service is on Tuesday, Sept.1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 7577 West 80th Avenue, Arvada, Colorado.
In compliance with state regulations, 50 people are allowed at one time in the mortuary and masks are required. The Funeral Service will be live-streamed and a Zoom Link will be provided in the future.
A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Christ Lutheran Cemetery, northwest of Buffalo with Pastor Victor Rasmussen, officiating.
You are encouraged to bring a lawn chair with you.
He attended Doane College before joining the Navy in 1959. In 1963, he began a career as a cheese buyer for Swift Packing but quickly climbed the career ladder to be a manager for numerous distribution units around the country for a total of 26 years. After moving back to Denver, he continued to sell meat for Anderson Boneless Beef for another 25 years. He was one of the kindest men alive, and was very tolerant and considerate. He loved camping, hiking, fishing with his grandkids, horses and growing his own corn. He made his legacy as a loving father, husband and grandfather.
Donald is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Craig (Annette) Ward, Kelley Ward, Jolene Porreco, Thomas (Kristi) Porreco and Daniel Porreco; grandchildren, Shawna (Aaron) Daake, Anna (Jevon) Hayes, Kimberly S. Ward, Amelia Ward, Donald J. Ward, Maeve Porreco, MayLee Porreco, Sierra Porreco, Marissa Porreco, Jaden Porreco and Marlia Porreco; great-grandchildren, Gabriella Daake, Jocelyn Daake, Sabian Nuttall, James Hayes, Robert Hayes, Benjamin Hayes; brother, Otis (Sheri) Ward; nephew, Steve (Nancy) Ward and niece, Susie (Gary) Janssen.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with local arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
