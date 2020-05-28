Donald Knapp

Donald Lee Knapp, Jr. died May 26, 2020, at the Louisville Care Center, Louisville, Neb., at the age of 75 years, and 6 days.
Services are pending at Omaha National Cemetery till restrictions are lifted.
Donald Lee Knapp Jr. was born May 20, 1945, in El Paso, Texas to Donald Sr. and Betty (Wisner) Knapp.
Don graduated from Hastings High School in 1963 and went on to serve in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era, from 1965 until 1969. He married Penny McDonald in June of 1974 and to this union they raised three daughters Carrie, Amanda, and Lori. Don graduated from Hastings Central Technology School with a degree in Electronics and worked as a Copier Repairman / 3M Modern Methods – Eakes and Texas Instrument. He loved to play cards – fix bikes – go fishing - camping – and photography.
Don is survived by his daughters, Carrie, of Omaha, Amanda, of Lexington and Lori (Jeff) Arnold of Springfield, NE; grandchildren, Emilee, Morgan, Brodin, and Xander, along with his brother, Jerry, of Hastings and sister, Cindy, Saskatchewan, Canada; his Uncle, Richard Wisner, of Denver; niece, Kimberly Sacher, of Washington D.C.; nephew, Kris Burham, of Poland, and niece Katie Burham, of Saskatchewan, Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Sr. and Betty Knapp.
Memorials may be sent to the family for later designation.
Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.