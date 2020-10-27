Donald A. Gregory, 78, of Overton passed away suddenly, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in O’Neill, doing what he loved to do, trucking.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Daren Popple, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the Reynolds Love Facebook Page.
Interment will be in the Overton Cemetery at Overton, Nebraska.
Don was born Feb. 21, 1942 in Blairstown, Missouri to Ora I. and Mary (Miller) Gregory.
At the age of twelve, Don came to Nebraska, by himself to work. He worked at the hay mills in Elm Creek and started his lifelong occupation, being a truck driver. Over the years, Don had worked for many of the local trucking companies. At the time of his death, he was hauling livestock for Blase Trucking. Don was well known and loved by the trucking community.
Don was united in marriage to Judy Ryles and then later met Amy Beavers, who were together for sixteen years.
Don loved fishing, and feeding everyone. He was famous for his burnt steaks and undercooked potatoes. No one could buy a meal when Don was present. He also loved fast cars and would drive past Platte Valley Auto and see one he could not live without. He also loved his longtime companion, Rocky, a chocolate lab. Don loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.
Don is survived by his sons: David Gregory of Overton, Mike Gregory of Kansas City, Missouri, Eric Willets of Gothenburg and Greg Love of Cozad, daughters: Sheila of Missouri, Dian and husband Randy Miller of Rockville and Katie and husband Eric Johnson of Axtell, companion, Amy Hernandez of Gothenburg, one brother, Charles of Holdrege, two sisters: Ethel Commins of Warsaw, Missouri and Mary Ann Dempsey of Calhoun, Missouri, eighteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ronnie, one daughter, Tina and four brothers: Ora Lee, Bob, John and Edward.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
