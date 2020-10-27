Donald A. Gregory

Don loved fishing, and feeding everyone. He was famous for his burnt steaks and undercooked potatoes. No one could buy a meal when Don was present. He also loved fast cars and would drive past Platte Valley Auto and see one he could not live without. He also loved his longtime companion, Rocky, a chocolate lab. Don loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by his sons: David Gregory of Overton, Mike Gregory of Kansas City, Missouri, Eric Willets of Gothenburg and Greg Love of Cozad, daughters: Sheila of Missouri, Dian and husband Randy Miller of Rockville and Katie and husband Eric Johnson of Axtell, companion, Amy Hernandez of Gothenburg, one brother, Charles of Holdrege, two sisters: Ethel Commins of Warsaw, Missouri and Mary Ann Dempsey of Calhoun, Missouri, eighteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, one son, Ronnie, one daughter, Tina and four brothers: Ora Lee, Bob, John and Edward.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.