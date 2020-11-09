Dixie D. Thompson, 77, of Cozad, Nebraska formerly of Elwood passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Emerald Nursing Home and Rehab in Cozad.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Interment will be in Elwood Cemetery at Elwood.
Dixie was born Aug. 7, 1943 in Lexington to Walter and Leona (Welliver) Renker. She attended school in the Lexington School system. On May 21, 1962 she was united in marriage to Buzz Jorges in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to this union two daughters were born: Stephanie and Ambra. The couple would later divorce. In 1971, she was united in marriage to Bob Perkins and to this union one daughter, Melissa was born.
Dixie had lived in Elwood, Holdrege, Sidney and Cody areas. When in the Elwood area, she had worked at the Eagles Club and the Blue Lounge, she had also managed Lakeside Country Club at Johnson Lake. In 1995, she purchased the Long Branch bar in Arthur which she owned for eleven years until it burnt down. After the fire she moved back to Elwood then to Holdrege and then in 2017 she returned to Elwood to be near her daughter, Melissa.
Dixie loved laughing, making memories with friends and family including camping and traveling. Dixie loved people and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughter, Melissa and husband Tom Martin of Elwood; one brother, Glen“Buddy” Renker of Lexington; grandchildren, Alexa (Andrew) Chrisinger, Manon Martin, Hadley Martin, Jacei Spangler, Micki (Reed) Kramer, Jodi Marshall, Shaton (Travis) Arellano, Chase Hackbart, Kolden Hackbart, Zach Hackbart and Tyelon Hackbart; great-grandchildren, Kealy Kocembia, Kayden Kramer, Kamry Kramer, Kyan Kramer, Mia Gifford, Tyce Hackbart, Reagan Chrisinger, Maecyn Chrisinger, Hayden Chrisinger, Ace Chrisinger, Trey Arellano and Stella Hackbart; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews and many friends.
Dixie is preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Ambra Marshall and Stephanie Hackbart; one granddaughter, Destiny; one brother, Robert “Cobbie” Renker, three sisters: Janice Eaton, Phyllis Fravel and Katherine Woodhead and a very special friend Barbara Peterson.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.