Dixie D. Thompson, 77, of Cozad, Nebraska formerly of Elwood passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Emerald Nursing Home and Rehab in Cozad.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Interment will be in Elwood Cemetery at Elwood.

Dixie was born Aug. 7, 1943 in Lexington to Walter and Leona (Welliver) Renker. She attended school in the Lexington School system. On May 21, 1962 she was united in marriage to Buzz Jorges in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, to this union two daughters were born: Stephanie and Ambra. The couple would later divorce. In 1971, she was united in marriage to Bob Perkins and to this union one daughter, Melissa was born.