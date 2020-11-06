Dixie D. Thompson, 77, of Cozad, formerly of Elwood, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Emerald Nursing Home and Rehab in Cozad.

Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. The service will be livestreamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Interment will be in Elwood Cemetery at Elwood.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com