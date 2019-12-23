Delores “Dee” Weber, 86 of Lexington died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Avamere in Lexington.
A memorial Mass will be held Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Lexington with Father Matt Koperski, officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Ann’s Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.
A Rosary will be held prior to the Mass at 10:30 a.m.
Dee was born Sept. 23, 1933 in Sutherland, to Leo and Ruby (McGuire) Macke. The family moved to Lexington in 1940. Dee graduated with the Lexington High School class of 1951, she had always enjoyed the ongoing friendships with her classmates. After graduation Dee attended Briar Cliff College.
Dee was united in marriage to Lawrence Weber on June 3, 1961 in Lexington. Two children were born to this union, Sarah and Steve. Dee worked for the Lexington Credit Union and retired from the Dawson County Assessor’s Office where she had been employed for 21 years.
Dee was an avid reader, loved gardening and growing her roses, being in her home, playing Bridge, decorating for all the different seasons but most of all loved being a mother and grandmother.
Dee was a long time member of the St. Ann’s Catholic Church and was a strong supporter of the St. Ann’s High school.
Dee is survived by her son, Steve of North Platte, her daughter; Sarah (Dan) Husted of Pelican Rapids, Minn., and two granddaughters, Liz and Kenzie Husted both of Fargo, N. D. She is also survived by extended family and many friends.
Dee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Larry in 2006 and a brother, Chuck Macke.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Lexington Public Library or the North Platte Catholic Schools Endowment Fund.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
