Death Notice Vogt

Doris O. Peden Armagost Vogt of Cozad died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Emerald Care Center at the age of 96. Private family services were held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at the American Lutheran Church with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Private family burial was at Cozad Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Berryman Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Vogt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.