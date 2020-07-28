David Wayne Collins, age 63, of Washington, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at his residence.
Calling hours will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Celebration of life services and interment will be held in Overton, Nebraska at a later date. Memorials have been established for the Dawson County Historical Museum and the American Childhood Cancer Organization for Children’s Lymphomas. Online condolences may be sent for David’s family through the web at www.jonesfh.com
David was born February 6, 1957 in Lexington, Nebraska, the son of Arlyn and Lois (Graham) Collins. He graduated from high school in Overton, and attended the University of Nebraska. David married Nancy Lambert in 1988 in Lincoln. They later divorced. He was united in marriage to Talaine Golberg in 2006 in Park Rapids, Minn.
While in college, David interned in Washington D.C. for Senator Carl Curtis. He also served as the State President of the Young Republicans in Nebraska. After college, David worked for Associated Builders and Contractors. He was the Director of the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development in Fulton, Missouri, the Director of the Chamber of Commerce in Pocatello, Ida. and the Executive Director of the Hubbard County Regional Economic Development Commission in Park Rapids, Minn. for 12 years. David also served over 12 years as the Executive Director of the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Clear Lake Economic Development Corporation and North Central Iowa Growth Partnership, all of Clear Lake, Iowa. He became the Executive Director of the Washington Economic Development Group in Washington, Iowa in 2018.
David was a dedicated member of Rotary for many years and in several locations and was elected Rotarian of the Year while in Minnesota. He was an avid collector of Plectron memorabilia, a business started by his father. David enjoyed kayaking, fishing, spending time on the lake and watching Huskers Football.
He is survived by his wife, Talaine Collins of Park Rapids, MN; sister, Linda Anderson and husband Jerry of Lincoln, NE; sister, Janet Gottula and husband Brad of Lincoln, NE; nieces and nephews: Trevor and Bryan Gottula, Mark Wilkening and Jana Farritor; great-nieces, great-nephews and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
