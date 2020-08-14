David Paschall, age 66, of Trenton, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 9, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.
Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Hamlet. No viewing or visitation; cremation was chosen.
He was born on November 17, 1953 in Oxford, the son of Robert and Marjorie (Richards) Paschall. He attended school in southwest Nebraska and graduated from McCook High School with the class of 1972. In 1977 he married Jane Schreiber, the couple would later divorce, but they had two children together: Clayton and William. David married Valerie Rogers in 2013.
He worked for Berexco Oil Company serving at a foreman at the time of his retirement. His hobbies were restoring old cars and running the Blue Colonial Bed and Breakfast with Valerie where they resided in Hitchcock County.
He was proceeded in death by parents and a brother, Larry.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie Paschall of Trenton; sons, Clayton Paschall of McCook and William (Kellie) Paschall of Kearney; step-children, Corban (Leslie) Rogers of Trenton and Thayne (Taylor) Rogers of Oklahoma; brother, Ronald (Gayle) Paschall of Fremont, Nebraska; sister, Jeanne (Stephen) Martins of Omaha, Nebraska; mother-in-law, Marita (Merlin) Brown of McCook; sister-in-law, Christina Reagan of Stratton, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Duncan Todd of Colorado; 10 grandchildren: as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorials are suggested to the Family of David Paschall for future designation. Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com.
Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements
