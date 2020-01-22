David G. Gilbert of Cozad, died Jan. 20, 2020 at Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln at the age of 79.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Jan.24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 819 E St., Cozad, with the Rev. Jill Boyd officiating. Private family burial will be held prior to the service at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Dave was born Oct. 16, 1940 in Lexington, to Glenn and Marjorie (Fair) Gilbert. He attended Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 1959.
Dave married Judy Dillon Aug. 14, 1980. They had six children between them, Derek, Erin and Blake Gilbert and Rhonda, Kimberly and Michelle Dillon. He graduated from Kearney State College, worked for his master’s degree and became a chemistry/physics teacher. Dave taught at many schools during his career, the last school being Cozad High School.
He bought McAdams Lumber Company, naming it Gilbert Lumber Company and built many homes in Cozad. Judy and Dave moved to Colorado, where Dave managed condos for The Managers in Frisco, Colo., and also started his own cabinet shop. They decided to head back home to Cozad and opened a coffeehouse called Country Grounds Coffeehouse. This was Dave’s passion. He also roasted his own coffee. After that, Dave retired and enjoyed being with his family and grandchildren and always and forever cheering for the Huskers.
Survivors include his wife, Judy, his son Blake of Denver and daughter, Erin of Casper, Wyo., Kimberly (Brett ) Sassali of Cozad and Michelle (Cory ) Spotanski of Elm Creek; a sister, Judy (Denny) Anderson and 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Derek, and daughter, Rhonda.
Memorials are suggested to the family in his name for later designation.
Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
