Darrel R. Holbrook

Darrel R. “Skip” Holbrook, 71 of Cozad died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at Cozad Community Hospital. A Celebration of Skip’s life will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 2 at the BPOE Lodge #2550, 820 Avenue J, Cozad, NE 69130.
Darrel Ray Holbrook was born March 2, 1948 in Holdrege, to Edwin M. Holbrook and Amalia Molly (Strackbein) Holbrook. He attended school in Lexington.
Skip married Patricia Joan Schultz on June 3, 1966 in Lexington, and to this union were born three children, Angela Marie, Amalia Ann and Simon Peter. Skip worked with his father-in-law at the Shultz Dairy for many years delivering milk. He later worked at the hay mill and Price’s Tree service. Skip also helped with a moving service and delivered shrouds to the laundry service.
Skip enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, being a bouncer at the Blue Lounge, watching the Nebraska Cornhuskers and especially loved scratching lottery tickets.
Skip is survived by his children Angela (Adam) Coble of Funk, Amalia (Ed) Halouska of Sterling, Colo., and Simon “Rocky” (Angie) Holbrook of Willow Island; grandchildren Zachary (Stacey) Schwarz, Jeffery Schwarz, Kamron Coble, Gregory Coble, Mackenzie Coble, Jacob (Robyn) Halouska, Joshua Halouska, Victoria(Vincent) Koeller, Alexandrea Halouska, David (Ashley) Garza, Neatasha (Brandon) Owens, Julie Garza, Pracilla (Brandon) Huertas, Quintel Holbrook, Natalya Holbrook and Patricia Holbrook; and 17 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister, Kathy Holbrook and brothers, Gene (Bonnie) Holbrook, Mick (Jean) Holbrook and Paul Holbrook.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Amalia; brother Dave “Stoney” Holbrook and ex-wife Patricia Joan Schultz Holbrook Pickering.
