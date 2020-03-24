Darlene Klooz

Darlene Marie (Hayworth) Klooz went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 19, 2020, something she had looked forward to since she had come to serve Him in her early teens.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Mt Hope Cemetery near Sargent with Pastor Rick Johnson officiating. A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Govier Brothers Mortuary in Broken Bow.
She was born May 8, 1929 to Lewis S. Hayworth and Lulu (Anderson) Hayworth in Gothenburg. She was the youngest of eight children and 14 years younger than her closest sibling. She married Clark H. Klooz, Aug. 26, 1946 and they settled on a farm south of Farman. They bought a farm northwest of Sargent and moved there in the winter of 1958, with their three children, Roger, Jim and Linda, in the midst of a snowstorm. In 1960 their fourth child, Robert, was born.
Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very much an important part of her life. She loved to laugh and play cards and worked many days as a farmer’s wife on a tractor in the field. She always had various cartoons attached to the refrigerator door along with various children and grandchildren’s pictures. She was always teaching us, even when we didn’t know we were being taught, of how to love others and to be kind and to do what is right, even when it is not easy.
Her love for singing hymns was passed down to her children and grandchildren. Life was not always easy for her, but she taught her children and grandchildren that God is the anchor in every storm, including the Pandemic Storm we are facing as we honor her with only 10 people permitted to be present at her burial.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Marvin) Houston of Piedmont, Okla.; sons, Roger (Judy) Klooz of Lexington, Jim (Linda) Klooz of Fort Collins, Colo., and Robert Klooz (Karla) of Sargent; one sister-in-law Eva Reichelderfer, of Omaha; one brother-in-law, Marvin Klooz (Ruth Ann) of McCook; 18 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Clark, four brothers and four sisters, two daughters-in-law Barb Klooz and Velda Klooz.
We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend the viewing based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.
An online register book can be signed for words of encouragement or remembrance at www.govierbrothers.com. Govier Brothers Mortuary will comply with the CDC and State of Nebraska.
