Clifton Gerald “Clif” Horn, 72 years of age, of Gibbon, formerly of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska due to complications from a stroke.
Celebration of Life Graveside Services for Clifton G. “Clif” Horn will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington, Nebraska with Pastors Rob Pearson and Duane Russell officiating. Interment will be held in the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington with military honors provided by the Lexington Veteran’s Organization in conjunction with the United States Army Funeral Honors Team. The family encourages those attending to bring their own chair.
Visitation will held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Lexington Evangelical Free Church.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services and Gatherings will be followed. The Horn family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Clif’s services, based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. The services will be livestreamed via the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook Page. (https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-111601113801622)
He was born April 25, 1948, at Lexington, the youngest of nine children of Gerald “Jack” and Velma (Garringer) Horn. He received his education from Lexington Public Schools, graduating from Lexington High School with the class of 1966. Following his education, Clif was inducted into the National Guards and served his country until his honorable discharge.
On August 30, 1969, he was united in marriage to Karen Kay Westbrook at the Baptist Church in Lexington. To this union three children were born: Jeramy, Joshua, and Julia. The couple made their home in Lexington, until moving to Chattanooga, Tenn., where Clif attended Bible College. Following Bible College they returned to Lexington, where Clif began a long career in contracting. Clif’s work ethic as a self-employed contractor was to be admired. He was particular about the quality of his work, and in the years to come he was proud to be able to work side-by-side with his son, Jeramy.
Throughout the years, Clif and Karen were devoted members of the Lexington Evangelical Free Church. Clif enjoyed singing and playing guitar; led Bible classes, served on the church board, and enjoyed volunteering his time wherever necessary. His Faith, Family and Church were his priorities. In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting with the boys. Clif also had a special admiration for zoos, and made it a point to travel and spend time at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium every year.
When grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along, he loved spending time with them. He will be missed by his family and friends, Peace be to his memory.
Besides his parents; Clif was preceded in death by one grandson, Daiten Gerald Horn who was born at rest; two brothers: Ronald Horn and Dwight Horn; and two sisters: Phyllis Shepherd and Beverly Stark.
He leaves to celebrate his life; his wife of almost 51 years, Karen Horn of Gibbon; his three children: Jeramy Horn of Kearney; Josh Horn and his wife, Gina of Lincoln; and Julie Gillming and her husband, Bobby of rural Gibbon; eight grandchildren: Ashlie, Anber, and Kraegan Horn; Colton and Lauryn Horn; Brycen Gillming; Brittany Chambliss; and Jalyssa Gillming; four great-grandchildren: Blayton, Quinn, Oliver, and Milo; two sisters: Eunice Shepherd of North Platte; and Wanda Howell of Cozad; two brothers: Glenn Horn of Lexington; and Gary Horn and his wife, Kathy of Elwood; and a host of brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Clif’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
