Clara Bell Lantz, 95, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Lexington Regional Health Center.

She was born on March 28, 1928, in Cozad, Nebraska to Lynn and Francis (Newhouse) Hemphill. She attended public school in Cozad.

Clara was united in marriage to Victor Houser in 1944 and two children were blessed to this union: Myrna and Roger. The family made their home in Cozad, where Clara focused her efforts on caring for the home and raising her children. She also sold Avon, which she would do for most of her life. She was known as an Avon Lifer! Their marriage would later end in divorce.

On December 26, 1988, Clara was united in marriage to Harold Lantz. They would make their home in Lexington where she would reside until her passing.

Clara loved to play Bingo and gamble. Her favorite color was purple, and she also loved butterflies. In her younger years she enjoyed bowling. Clara was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary and past commander.

Survivors include her children, Myrna Nichelson of Chula Vista, California and Roger Houser of Elwood; sister, Kay Naylor of Cozad; six grandchildren, Kim (Scott) Baranek, Scott Slater, Rick (Laurie) Slater, Montie Slater, Mistie Slater and Jami (Cody) Havener; six great-grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Besides her parents, Clara was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Victor; husband, Harold; son-in-law, Jerry Nichelson; siblings, Wayne Hemphill, Dale Hemphill, Ann Tucker, Pauline Coover, and Doyle Hemphill.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Clara’s wish for cremation.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eastlawn Community Room in Lexington.

A memorial has been established in Clara’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.