Cindy Callahan, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, passed away on August 10, 2023, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, Nebraska.

She was born on June 17, 1960, in Omaha, Nebraska to Jens and Moira (Rushforth) Skovbo. She graduated from Ansley High School with the class of 1979. On January 12, 1980, Cindy married the love of her life, Rory Callahan in Ansley, Nebraska. The family traveled to various locations in Colorado before settling in Overton, Nebraska in 1990. Cindy spent many years working with IBP, which later became Tyson Foods. She transitioned to Walmart, before ultimately choosing to become a devoted stay-at-home mom.

Cindy cherished spending time with her family and creating beautiful memories that will be treasured forever. Some of her most joyful moments were spent alongside her grandchildren. Their laughter filled the air whenever they were together. Whether it was camping trips or engaging in playful sessions of cards, Cindy’s zest for life truly shone through. Cindy loved spending countless hours coloring on her iPad. The vivid colors and intricate designs brought her peace and happiness. Another source of immense joy for Cindy was her furry companion Oreo. Her adorable puppy brought happiness into her life and provided unconditional love until the very end.

Left to cherish wonderful memories are Cindy’s loving husband, Rory Callahan of Overton, Nebraska; children, Josh (Sarah) Callahan of Omaha, Laurie (Brandon) Buhlke of Grand Island, JD (Madison) Callahan of Tampa, Florida, and Shannon (Mitchell) Bidwell of Cozad, Nebraska; her adored grandchildren Stella and Camilla Callahan, Braelyn Buhlke, Eliana and Oliver Callahan; and her grandpup Dexter; siblings Randy (Minnie) Skovbo of Texas and Sharon Straight of Lincoln, Nebraska; as well as many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her father-in-law, Jerome Callahan, her in-laws Betty and Moses Ceballos, and her nephew Clinton Straight. Although the pain of their absence lingers, Cindy’s legacy will always be a reminder of the love they shared.

Visitation with be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with the arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.