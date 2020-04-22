Carolyn Sue Gerken, 82, of Elwood, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Elwood Care Center.
Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery south of Cozad.
She was born Feb. 26, 1938 to Walter and Susan Phillips Gerken.
She is survived by sister, Virginia (Steve) Beck, nephews, James, Aron, Jerod Beck and their families.
