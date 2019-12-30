Carolyn O’Brien

Carolyn M. O’Brien, 76 of Kearney died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at her home.
Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Father Paul Colling will officiate.Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church with a Rosary/Prayer service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Carolyn Budler was born on Jan. 29, 1943 in Geneva, o Louis and Ann (Kamler) Budler. She grew up on the family farm near Fairmont and was the oldest of five children. She graduated from Fairmont High School as valedictorian in 1960 and in 1964 graduated from Kearney State College with a BS in Mathematics and Secondary Education.
She married Maurice O’Brien on June 10, 1963 at St. Helena’s Catholic Church in Grafton. They had six children: Loretta, Michael, Timothy, Leticia, Katrina and Matthew.
Carolyn began her career with a math teaching position at the Youth Regional Training Center in Kearney where she worked for three years. She continued to teach math at the Junior and Senior high school level for 20 years in Kearney, York, Fairmont, McCook and Lexington including 10 years at St. Ann’s High School and 3 at Lexington High School.
She then served for 20 years as the office manager for Dawson County Parent Child Center in Lexington before retiring in 2011.
She and Maurice have resided in Kearney since 2001. Besides keeping up with activities for her grandchildren, she has a lifetime of service for the Catholic Church through various committees, CEC, bible study groups and Altar Society. She is a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Maurice O’Brien; their children Lori (John) Snyder of Valley, Mike (Patrese) of Kearney, Tim (Lauren) of Kearney, Ticia (Craig) Niemeier of Worms, Kate (Dan) Bodmann of Omaha and Matt of Omaha. She has 14 grandchildren, 3 step-granddaughters, two great-grandchildren and seven great-step-grandchildren. Siblings include sister, Barb (Bill) Lorenz, brothers, Larry Budler, Jim (Doni) Budler and John (Linda) Budler.
She is preceded in death by parents, Louis and Ann Budler, nephews Chris Lorenz and Andy Budler, and sister-in-law Sharon Budler.
Memorials are suggested to KCHS Foundation, American Cancer Society or to Prince of Peace Catholic Church.
Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
