Carol Sue (Puls) Sheldon-Robinson crossed her earthly finish line to join her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 8, 2020 in Redlands, Calif.; she was 74 years old.
A celebration of life for our matriarch will be June 19 at 3 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. Coffee and cookies to follow at the church and a bbq that evening at 1755 31 Rd, Minden.
Carol was born to Walter and Ailene (Warnsing) Puls near Eustis on Sept. 1 , 1945. She had the best childhood with her older brother, James Puls, on a farm between Eustis and Elwood until they moved to Elwood where she graduated high school with the class of 1964. Carol was married to John Martin Sheldon on March 22, 1963 and then Darrel LeRoy Robinson on April 3, 1970.
These unions created her five beloved children, four boys: Dwayne Allen and Troy Robert (Shannon) Sheldon, Marshall Shane (Jennifer) and Darren Heath Robinson and one daughter: Tammie Jo (James) Robinson-Runions. These children gave her the most precious gift of all, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren: John Martin (Alice), Craig Steven and Shane Ryan Sheldon, Ty Harley, Maximus Rodney, Clayton James, Danny Ray (Nikko), Dakoda Shayleen (David), Jordon Kyle (Kelsey), and Mackenna Michelle Robinson, McKenna Parrish (Mitch), James Tad and Mollie JoLee Runions. Her great-grandchildren include: Aviana, Emery Ann, Oliver, Brook and two that she’ll get to meet in Heaven. Carol raised her children in Lexington, Grand Island, Eddyville, and lastly in Kearney where she was residing at the time of her retirement in 2011.
Carol was a lifelong cook. She could make a gourmet meal out of leftovers. Her children were constantly picking her brain for cooking advice from how not to burn a grilled cheese sandwich to how to make the perfect roux and gravy. They adored her cooking as did many others from the years she cooked at Maggie’s Blue Lounge, Plum Creek Care Center and The Vet’s Club: all in Lexington. After moving to Kearney she continued her cooking career at Arleen’s Cafe, Richard Young, Kearney Country Club and CHI-Good Samaritan Hospital.
Carol’s main hobby was bowling, she attended 31 state tournaments and several national tournaments all over the United States. Also, she enjoyed attending concerts because of her love of music. Carol loved to take road trips and travel. After retiring Carol traveled with Duane Anderson visiting many states that she had always dreamed about. She was most fond of her trips to Canada and Mexico. She loved spending the winter months in the Apache Junction/Mesa, Ariz. area. During her retirement years she enjoyed creating stained glass art, biking, hiking, quilting, jewelry making, other crafts and Jeep excursions. Nothing meant more to her than attending her grandchildren’s events from Basketball and Baseball to Volleyball and the Dramatic Arts or just spending time with them and everything in between. Carol loved to document her life and travels with scrapbooks believing that pictures are worth a thousand words.
Carol leaves behind the remainder of her Fighting 6 to continue her legacy of a hard day’s work, following her arrow and keeping their chins up. Since she never met a stranger, she leaves behind many “adopted kids”, the Anderson family and her countless friends. Also, her extended family of cousins, brother/sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Carol’s children followed her wishes and had her body donated to Science Care Family Services of Phoenix, Ariz. where she will be able to help others with cancer research. Afterwards, she will be cremated.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents and step-mother, Clara, her brother and both husbands
Memorials can be sent to her daughter Tammie (1755 31 RD Minden, NE 68959) to be used later in her ‘The Fighting 6 foundation’ being formed to help those with the battle of Ovarian Cancer, which she fought for the last five and a half years of her life, never giving up and always seeing hope in God’s new days. She was very thankful for all that helped her through this battle and never surrendered to it. Saying Mom (Carol) will be greatly missed is an epic understatement, love you more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.