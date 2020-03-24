Carol M. Brown of Cozad died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Emerald Care Center at the age of 81.
Private family graveside services will be held at Cozad Cemetery with Pastor JC Calhoun officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Carol was born May 31, 1938 in Gothenburg, to Peter and Marie (Peterson) Loostrom. Her parents passed away when she was young, so she was raised by Johanna and Jim Bedell. Carol graduated from Gothenburg High School with the class of 1957. She attended Kearney State College and earned a bachelor's degree in science education.
Carol married Samuel J. Brown on June 11, 1961. She taught school at Lexington for several years and then sold Pioneer Financial Mutual Funds. Carol loved gardening, canning, cooking and baking. She was a faithful member of the Cozad Church of Christ and Cozad Bible Church. She had a strong faith base and was involved with many bible study groups. Carol was an active 4-H Leader, longtime Dawson County Extension Club member and was on the District 16 School Board for many years.
Survivors include her daughter, Karla Zima; son, Kent (Shandra) Brown of Cozad; grandchildren, Cole Zima, Kaleb and Kooper Pohl, Samuel and Lily Brown; brother-in-law, Rodney Carlson; sisters-in-law, Verla Brown and Rosemary Loostrom; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Mary Ann Carlson and Johanna Bedell; brothers, John, Ivan, Bob and Bruce Loostrom; sisters-in-law, Beulah Loostrom and Edith Jorgenson; and brothers-in-law, Ivan, Lynn and Max Bedell.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.
