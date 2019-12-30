Memorial Services for Carl W. White will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Holdrege, with Mr. Daniel Vonderfecht officiating. A private inurnment will take place at Highland Cemetery at Bertrand.
There will be no visitation or viewing. The family has honored his wish for cremation.
Carl William White, 77 years of age, of Holdrege, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Holdrege. Carl was born on Jan. 8, 1942, on the family farm in rural Gosper County, the eldest of six children to Howard and Betty (Lawhead) White. He received his education from a rural school in Dawson County.
On July 25, 1959, he was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Nutzman in Lexington. The couple began their life together in Lexington. Carl was baptized in November of 1989, as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Carl worked as a foreman of the Fertilizer Spreader for 14 years for Bill Area. He and Beverly then owned and operated, White’s Manure Hauling. Carl also enjoyed working at Lexington Livestock in Lexington, as a pen rider and raising cattle.
Those left to cherish his memory include: two brothers, Roland (Marlene) White of Bertrand; and Nodle (Nickie) White of Orleans; two sisters: Rhonda (David) Cowell of Chloride, Ariz., and Pamela Lee of Oregon; sister-in-law, Irene White of Bertrand; two brothers-in-law: Don(Colleen) Nutzman of Bertrand; and Robert “Bob” Nutzman of Aurora, Colo.; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews and many extended family.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Beverly, Oct. 18, 2019; his parents; a son, Justin William White; brother, Larry White; half-brother, Lum White, Jr.; step-sister, Glenda DeBarge; brother-in-law, Bruce Nutzman; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Nutzman.
A memorial has been established in Carl’s honor, and will be designated at a later date.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.