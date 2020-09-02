Byron Kent Holscher, 71, of Lexington passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church near Smithfield, Nebraska with Pastor Daniel Landin, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Hope Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Interment will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery near Smithfield.
Byron was born May 2, 1949 at the Lexington Community Hospital to Louis and Emma (Schoning) Holscher. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bertrand. He attended country school and graduated from Bertrand High School in May of 1968.
In Sept. of 1979, Byron married Debbie Fleishmann in Lexington. Their marriage would later end in divorce. Byron farmed for the majority of his life on the family farm until he retired.
Byron loved farming, was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers fan, he enjoyed going bowling, and playing cards.
Survivors include his sons, Brent (Tessa) Holscher of Bennington. and Cale Holscher of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother, Darrel (Nancy) Holscher of Bertrand; sister, Rojean (Ron) Taylor of Palmdale, Cali.; nieces and nephews, Melissa Palmer of Lincoln, Theresa Holscher of Lincoln, Jennifer DeVinna of Lancaster, Cali.; and Todd (Shawna) Taylor of Dexter, Missouri; two aunts, Neva Danielson of Kearney and Celeste (Kenneth) Cox of Bertrand; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
Byron was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Emma Holscher; and infant son, Adrian John.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Bertrand Fire & Rescue Or the Bertrand Nursing Home.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
