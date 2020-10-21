Bellevue

Bonnie Alexander, 93, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23. She was born on May 25, 1927.

An interment service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell.

She is preceded in death by husband Clifford Alexander; sister Carolyn Jardon.

Survived by brother Richard Sanderman (Elizabeth), son Craig Alexander (Kathleen); daughter Cynthia Hubbard (Fred); grandchildren Dana Koziol (Ben) and Scott Hubbard (Jessica); great-grandchildren Nolan, Maci and Olivia.