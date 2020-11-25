Blaine M. Araujo, 21, of Hastings, formerly of Lexington, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his home in Hastings.

A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Chaplain Lonna Grabenstein, officiating. For the safety of all attendees, face coverings are recommended.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

He was born on February 19, 1999 in Lexington, Nebraska to Brent Araujo and Jolene (Reed) Paulson. Blaine attended Sandoz elementary school in Lexington and then Lexington Middle School before moving to Hastings in 2013 and graduating from Hastings High School with the class of 2018.

Blaine loved his computer and watching movies, which he owned hundreds of DVD’s. He enjoyed watching WWE Wrestling, watching music concerts and playing hunting games, which he knew every species of duck and goose in the area. Blaine also had a large collection of Godzilla figures.