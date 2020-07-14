Betty May Kennedy of Cozad passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Callaway, at the age of 91.
Graveside memorial services will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the CozadCemetery with Vicar Kathy Gundell officiating. Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so on Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Berryman Funeral Home.
Betty was born January 30, 1929 northeast of Cozad to George and Edith (Swayne) Harvey. She attended country schools through the 8th grade, and graduated from CozadHigh School with the class of 1946.
On June 4, 1952 she married Dale B. Kennedy. Betty attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney, receiving a B.A. in education plus endorsements in reading and special education. Betty taught in the rural schools of Cozad and Kearney during her first years of teaching. She taught seventh grade for three years in Elm Creek Public Schools, and then in Lexington Public Schools for 33 years as Reading Coordinator, Chapter I Coordinator and as a Special Education teacher. Betty taught as an aide, computer teacher and Special Education in Dist. #44 and retired in 2011 from Pershing Elementary. She loved teaching and seeing the progress each child made. She was a member of St. John'sLutheranChurch, Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Kappa Gamma, National Reading Association and Bryan Retired Teachers. She was also awarded the National Teacher of the Year Award in 1978. She loved being with her family camping, fishing, trail rides, motor home trips and the reunions of the Swayne family in Kansas. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include her son, Kevin (Chris) Kennedy of Cozad; daughter, Karen Kennedy of Lead, SD; grandchildren, Jessica Kennedy of Cozad, Kelsey (Justin) Stolp of Sumner, Maya Kennedy-Hyman of Lead, SD; great grandchildren, Wyatt, Stetson and Kaiya Stolp of Sumner and Jeremiah Gaines of Cozad; sister, Hazel Woodward of Gothenburg; nieces, Jeral (Sam) Tillman of Omaha and Janel (Rod) Brestel of Callaway.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; brother, Bob Harvey and his wife Gladys; and nephew, Jon Woodward.
Betty's wishes were to be cremated.
Memorials are suggested to the family in her name for later designation. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com
